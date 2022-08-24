Home Nation

Police fired at two dacoits near Kalaburagi 

Published: 24th August 2022 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Police fired on two dacoits who tried to escape from their custody in Babalad cross on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city late Tuesday night, police sources said here on Wednesday.

The injured have been identified as Lava and Devidas residents of Zalakol village of Tuljapur taluka (Osmanabad district) of Maharashtra.

The police sources said that a gang of people from neighbouring Maharashtra used to visit different localities of the city carrying the idols of god in a vehicle in the morning hours to study the localities.

During evenings, they used to rob houses. On Tuesday night the gang of four dacoits was looting a house in Biddapur Colony. When the people noticed them, they tried to escape but the people of the locality succeeded in nabbing two dacoits near Babalad cross.

The arrested dacoits manhandled the constable Shivasharana attached to Ashok Nagar Police Station to escape from the police. During which Ashok Nagar Police Station Circle Inspector Pandit Sagar fired on their legs for self-defence and arrested them. They have been admitted to GIMS Hospital for treatment.
The constable Shivasharan has been admitted to a private hospital.

