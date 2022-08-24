Home Nation

Rains lash parts of Delhi; heavy downpour unlikely till month end

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky and very light rain in Delhi over the next five to six days. A good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains, Rainfall

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rains drenched parts of Delhi on Wednesday but high humidity added to the discomfiture of the residents.

A few areas in the south and central Delhi received light precipitation. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 33.7 mm rainfall so far in August against a normal of 191.1 mm -- a deficit of 82 per cent.

Normally, the observatory gauges 247 mm of rainfall in August, the wettest month of the year. Overall, the weather station has recorded 344.5 mm of precipitation against a normal of 474.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky and very light rain in Delhi over the next five to six days. A good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end.

Weather experts have attributed the rain deficit to the lack of any major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, near the capital.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said not much rain is expected in Delhi until August-end.

A low-pressure area is developing in the north Bay of Bengal. Models show it will travel in the northwest direction across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi and its neighbouring areas may get rain under its impact, Palawat said.

According to Skymet Weather's long-range forecast, no major weather system is likely to develop in the first half of September, which means the rain deficit may persist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rains Delhi IMD Monsoon
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp