Home Nation

'Ramdev can’t abuse allopathy doctors': SC comes down hard on Yoga Guru 

The remarks were made by the top judge while considering a petition represented by IMA accusing Ramdev of running smear campaigns against vaccination drives and modern allopathic medicines.

Published: 24th August 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Ramdev for accusing allopathy doctors as killers. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, although stressed on the fact that Ramdev had popularised yoga but said that Ayurveda might not always work and that he shouldn’t abuse doctors’ systems.

“What happened to Baba Ramdev? Why should we popularise him? What is the guarantee that Ayurveda would cure? All advertisements accusing doctors as killers? He can’t abuse doctors and the systems,” the CJI said.

The remarks were made by the top judge while considering a petition represented by IMA accusing Ramdev of running smear campaigns against vaccination drives and modern allopathic medicines across the country. The petition sought to take action against the advertisements promoting Ayush System by disparaging the Allopathic system.

The top court also sought responses from the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Ayush and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd on a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

"What happened to this Guru Swami Ramdev Baba? Ultimately we respect him as he popularised Yoga. We all go for this. But, he should not criticise the other system. What is the guarantee that Ayurveda whatever system he is following will work? You see the type of advertisements accusing all the doctors as if they are killers or something. Huge advertisements (have been given)," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said.

The bench, also comprising justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar, said that the Yog Guru cannot "abuse the doctors and the systems (of treatment). It is better to restrain him".

Lawyer Amarjeet Singh, appearing for the IMA, referred to several advertisements which allegedly projected the allopath and the doctors in poor light, saying that "disparaging" statements have also been made by firms, engaged in the production of ayurvedic medicines, to mislead the general public.

These commercials say that the medical practitioners themselves are dying despite taking modern medicines, he said.

"If this goes on unabated then it will cause serious prejudice to us," Singh said.

The top court, on August 12, had agreed to hear the plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against modern medicines.

Singh had said that a concerted effort was being made to discourage the vaccinations, including the COVID-19 jab drive, and the use of allopathic medicines in the country.

"This is a Writ Petition filed by the Indian Medical Association. This is a serious issue as there is a campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicine in the entire country. The doctors are discouraged. People are misguided to disbelieve medical treatment," the lawyer had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Ramdev allopathy Ayurveda Ayush System Indian Medical Association
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp