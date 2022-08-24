Home Nation

'Shows Samajwadis protect criminals': Mayawati slams Akhilesh for meeting jailed party MLA

Yadav had visited the Azamgarh jail on Monday to meet party MLA Ramakant Yadav who is lodged there in a 20-year-old rioting case.

Published: 24th August 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for meeting a party MLA inside Azamgarh jail and alleged that it shows the party protects criminals.

She also targeted Yadav for not offering the same support to party's jailed Muslim leaders.

Yadav had visited the Azamgarh jail on Monday to meet party MLA Ramakant Yadav who is lodged there in a 20-year-old rioting case.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The sharp reaction over the Samajwadi Party chief going to the Azamgarh jail and meeting imprisoned party MLA Ramakant Yadav to express sympathy is natural. This shows the general belief that the SP guards these types of criminal elements."

Mayawati accused Yadav of not meeting party's jailed Muslim leaders.

"Also, is it unreasonable for various organisations and common people to ask the SP chief why he does not go to jail to meet Muslim leaders when he has himself accused the BJP government in UP of implicating and putting SP leaders in jail in fake cases," she tweeted.

She was apparently referring to Yadav's visit to Azamgarh jail in May when he skipped meeting Samajwadi Party's then jailed leader Azam Khan and met other party workers lodged there in connection with a case related to the assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati Azamgarh jail Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Ramakant Yadav
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp