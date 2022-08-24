Home Nation

Sonia to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul, Priyanka to accompany her 

It did not divulge any specific date of travel or their places of visit but said Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally here on September 4, 2022.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and daugther Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will travel abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will be travelling with the Congress president, he said.

Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022, Ramesh said.

Their visit abroad comes at a time when the party is prepping for its Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7.

It also comes ahead of the election of party president, the schedule for which is expected to be out this week.

