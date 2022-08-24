Uttarakhand: Six-month extension given to 1,662 temporary employees recruited during COVID-19 period

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Dhami government in the state has decided that an action plan will be prepared on how to double the income of the state in the next five years.

An international level consultancy agency will be appointed to double the income of the state.

Apart from this, 15 other issues were also stamped in the cabinet meeting held at the secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is consistently moving ahead with Prime Minister Modi's slogan 'This decade is Uttarakhand's decade" has instructed all the departments to implement the agenda of doubling the state's income in the next five years.

A total of 16 matters were approved in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

In another significant decision taken by the government, 1662 temporary employees recruited during the Covid period under the medical department will be given an extension of six months as per the terms of their date of appointment on the expiry of their service period.

Cabinet also resolved to provide more facilities to pilgrims on the Chardham Yatra, and in view of the lack of space under construction in Kedarnath, the one-storey building has now been allowed to be built up to double floors.

Approval was given to bring more manpower to INI Consultancy Agency for construction work in Badrinath, Kedarnath.

As many as 70 posts were sanctioned for the Rs 526-crore Jayka project under the horticulture department.

Taking a step forward to protect the interest of the buyer, today's Cabinet adopted the central government's draft to protect the right of the buyer under RERA, Uttarakhand Land Estate Regulation and Agreement for Development and Sale Rules 2022

