2 Pak militants killed, another arrested as 2 infiltration bids foiled in 48 hours: Army

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Army on Wednesday said troops foiled two infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of the border district of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last 48 hours, two Pakistani militants were killed and one was arrested, who later confessed that he was tasked to attack an Indian army post by an officer of the Pakistan spy agency, who had paid him Rs 30,000 Pakistani currency.

Defence spokesman in Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand said on August 21, soldiers deployed in Jhangar area of Nowshera spotted a movement of two to three militants on this side of LoC.

He said one militant came close to the Indian post and tried to cut the fence. "When challenged by troops, he tried to flee. However, he was brought down by an effective fire, injuring him. Two other militants fled by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground."

He said the injured Pakistani militant was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out. The captured militant was identified as Tabarak Hussain R/o Sabzkot, Kotli of PoK.

The defence spokesman said, the captured militant revealed that he was sent by a Colonel of the Pakistan spy agency named Colonel Yunus Chaudhry, who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees. "He revealed that he and other militants had carried recce of Indian forward posts to target them at an opportune time."

Lt Col Anand said the captured militant was earlier arrested by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

The spokesman said another infiltration bid was foiled by troops in the Lam sector of Nowshera on the night of August 22/23.

"The troops were able to observe three militants as they crossed the LoC. As they moved into minefields, a series of mines got activated and two militants were killed. The third militant is possibly injured and hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage," he added.

A CCTV footage, which has gone viral, shows the movement of two militants before an explosion. The explosion took place after one of them stepped over a landmine.

The bodies of two slain militants, he said, have been recovered along with one AK-56, three magazines and a large quantity of ammunition.

"As the area is heavily mined, the search operation is being carried out carefully and is still under progress. More recoveries are expected," added the spokesman.

He said two infiltration bids within 48 hours is a direct attempt by the adversary across the Western borders to disrupt the peace in Rajouri.

