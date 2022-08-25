Home Nation

Assam MLA hits govt servant, draws the ire of employees' union

The UPPL is an ally of the BJP and a component of the state’s three-party ruling coalition.

Published: 25th August 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam MLA has courted controversy by assaulting an employee of the state government at the Secretariat, the state’s seat of power.

The incident riled the All Assam Govt NPS Employees' Association (employees’ body) so much that it decided to reject the MLA, Jayanta Basumatary, who is from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). It also made an appeal to the voters of Sidli constituency not to re-elect the “impolite” Basumatary again.

The UPPL is an ally of the BJP and a component of the state’s three-party ruling coalition.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the MLA visited the Secretariat to meet Transport secretary Adil Khan. He lost his cool and slapped junior assistant, Bibhuti Bhattacharya, after the latter had asked him to fill up the visitors’ slip before letting him in.

“I couldn’t recognise him and requested him to fill up the visitors’ slip. He identified himself and said an MLA is not required to do this formality. I said this is the government protocol but he got angry and slapped me,” the victim told journalists.

After he had lodged a written complaint with the employees’ union, the employees staged a protest outside the Secretariat demanding action against the MLA. They also decided not to cooperate with him and rejected him.

“We don’t want an MLA, who does not have the basic manners, to come to the Secretariat. We appeal to the voters of Sidli not to make such a person an MLA again,” the employees’ union said.

“If an employee is not safe at the Secretariat, he cannot be safe anywhere. He was assaulted for performing his duties sincerely. We appeal to the Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) and the Chief Secretary (Jishnu Baruah) to give us justice. We will not relent,” the union said.

According to it, the victim has a hearing impairment in one ear and he was hit on the other.

UPPL president Pramod Bodo apologized for the incident.

“I have known him (Basumatary) for 25 years. He is a cool-headed person. I don’t know why it has happened. I apologize for the incident,” Bodo, who is also the chief of the Bodoland Territorial Region, told this newspaper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam MLA UPPL Jayanta Basumatary Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp