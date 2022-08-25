Home Nation

'BJP drafted sealed report': Jharkhand CM on EC recommendation to disqualify him as MLA

The Jharkhand CM has been apprised of several media reports about the ECI sending a report to the governor 'apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA', his office said.

Published: 25th August 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after reports claimed that the Election Commission recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the mining lease case.

No communication in this regard has been received by the Chief Minister's Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramshe Bains, his secretariat said.

"It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report," Soren said in a statement issued by his secretariat.

"This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," he said.

The chief minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the governor "apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA", his office said.

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Bais on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said.

The opinion was sent to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said.

READ HERE | Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman'; state warns of legal action if CM is 'linked' to the probe

The governor is scheduled to reach Ranchi from Delhi in the afternoon and only then details could be known, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.

Godda's BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a tweet announced that the Election Commission letter has reached the governor.

"The Election Commission letter has reached the Governor. I had announced that It will be done within August," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren Jharkhand mining case
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp