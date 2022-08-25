BJP stages protests across Delhi over excise policy 'scam'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday held protests across the city over the alleged liquor scam by the Arvind Kejriwal government, burning effigies of AAP leaders and charging them with trying to divert people's attention from the issue.

Participating in a protest at R K Ashram, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked what was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waiting for before sacking Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an accused in the liquor scam, and minister Satyendar Jain who was in jail in a money laundering case.

"Kejriwal had once said that those who indulge in corruption are traitors of the country but now he has no answers for the corruption in his government's excise policy," Gupta said.

"The BJP is asking why liquor manufacturers were allowed in retail trade, black-listed companies were given licences and fees worth crores of rupees were waived," he said.

Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi at a protest in C R Park attacked the Kejriwal government, saying it was busy minting money instead of helping the people of Delhi.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir took a dig at Kejriwal over his charge that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

"Kejriwal ji whether you were also offered the post of Prime Minister in 2024 by the BJP," Gambhir said in a tweet.

केजरीवाल जी, कहीं 2024 के लिए प्रधानमंत्री पद का भी ऑफर तो नहीं दे दिया आपको भाजपा ने?

