Home Nation

CAG pulls up Bengal government, Mamata asks for ‘corrective’ steps in running of civic bodies

The municipal corporations and municipalities get Central funds under schemes like housing for the poor, and management of solid waste and drinking water facilities.

Published: 25th August 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The West Bengal government has asked all 128 urban civic bodies, municipal corporations and municipalities across the state to initiate a slew of "corrective" measures in their daily functioning after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted irregularities in their affairs.

The state government’s directive comes after the CAG pointed out the anomalies which could result in the disruption in the fund flow from the Centre.

The municipal corporations and municipalities get Central funds under schemes like housing for the poor, and management of solid waste and drinking water facilities. Besides, funds of the Finance Commission are also given to the civic bodies.

On Tuesday, a meeting between senior urban development and municipal affairs officials and representatives of the civic bodies was held where it was decided that the finance officers of the civic bodies would have to play a key role to ensure that the direction of corrective measures were followed, said a senior official at Nabanna, the state secretariat. 

“By suspending the release of funds under several schemes, the Centre has sent a message to the state government that no financial irregularities will be tolerated. The corrective measures were initiated to avoid the Central government’s stern action. The cash-strapped state government does not want the funds to be held up by the Centre like it happened for rural bodies,” said the official. 

The Centre has stopped releasing funds for gram panchayats under several schemes, which include 100-day work, housing for the poor and construction of rural roads, alleging irregularities and change of central projects’ names by the state government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp