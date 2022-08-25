Home Nation

Centre asked to file reply on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to file a consolidated reply on petitions challenging the scheme.

Published: 25th August 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Protest against the Central government’s Agnipath Scheme turns violent as protestors set train bogies on fire at Secunderabad Railway Station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and asked the Centre to file a reply on a batch of petitions challenging it.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to file a consolidated reply on petitions challenging the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme announced on June 14 provides for the recruitment of youths in the defence forces between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Protests had erupted in several states soon after the scheme was announced last month.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment under the scheme in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Agnipath
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp