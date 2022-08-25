Home Nation

Congress delegation meets Guv demanding CBI probe into recruitment scams, CM says no problem

Taking a strong view of the shortcomings exposed in the recruitment process, Chief Minister Dhami stressed the need to get all the culprits punished at the earliest. 

Published: 25th August 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Politics has become completely hot over recruitment scams in government departments of the state.

A delegation of senior state Congress leaders today met Governor Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan and demanded a CBI probe into the entire scam. 

A Congress delegation led by state president Karan Mahra submitted a memorandum to the Governor and strongly demanded that the scams should be probed by the CBI or a high court judge.

Upset over the involvement of some former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and government officers with scamsters, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the registration of cases against the arrested accused under the Gangsters and Money Laundering Act.

Prior to this CM Dhami held a high-level review meeting along with chief secretary S S Sandhu and DGP Ashok Kumar, regarding the recruitment scam at the secretariat on Wednesday evening.  The Chief Minister said that the investigation of the police should be further expedited and the rest of the culprits should be identified and arrested, confiscation of illegal property, and action should be taken under the Gangster Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Taking a strong view of the shortcomings exposed in the recruitment process, Chief Minister Dhami stressed the need to get all the culprits punished at the earliest. At the same time, he clarified the intention of the government to fill the vacancies prevailing in all the departments as soon as possible in a clean and transparent manner.

This decision of the CM is expected to cancel many examinations. These include graduate level recruitment examination, gram panchayat officer recruitment exam, forest reserve recruitment exam, secretariat guard recruitment exam, and judicial junior assistant recruitment exam.

The investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) led by SSP Ajay Singh so far has also revealed that all the tainted people have got jobs in various departments through the wrong means, out of which 23 people, including middlemen, have been arrested by the STF so far and sent to jail. STF arrested  Dinesh Chandra Joshi, a retired officer in Pantnagar Agriculture University on Thursday in the examination paper leak case.

