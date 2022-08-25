Congress demands CBI probe into recruitment scams 

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A Congress delegation led by state party president Karan Mahara on Thursday called on Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh and demanded a probe either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge into recruitment scams of different departments.

The Congress delegation said people arrested so far in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak scam were mere "pawns".

The "big fish" are yet to be caught, said the delegation, including former Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh and former state party president Ganesh Godiyal.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, Mahara alleged that wrongdoings had been committed not only in the UKSSSC paper leak but also in recruitment held in different departments, including education and cooperative.

Noting that a high-level probe alone can bring out the truth in these scams, Mahara said an investigation either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge should be ordered into the scams.

Through a separate memorandum, the delegation also sought the governor's intervention in addressing the problems being faced by women associated with self-help groups.

DEHRADUN: A Congress delegation led by state party president Karan Mahara on Thursday called on Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh and demanded a probe either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge into recruitment scams of different departments. The Congress delegation said people arrested so far in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak scam were mere "pawns". The "big fish" are yet to be caught, said the delegation, including former Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh and former state party president Ganesh Godiyal. In a memorandum submitted to the governor, Mahara alleged that wrongdoings had been committed not only in the UKSSSC paper leak but also in recruitment held in different departments, including education and cooperative. Noting that a high-level probe alone can bring out the truth in these scams, Mahara said an investigation either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge should be ordered into the scams. Through a separate memorandum, the delegation also sought the governor's intervention in addressing the problems being faced by women associated with self-help groups.