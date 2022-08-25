Home Nation

Holistic healthcare a priority of central government, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said holistic healthcare has been a priority of his government that has done more work in the health sector than in the previous decades.

Published: 25th August 2022 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

amritafaridabad

PM Modi seeks Mata Amritanandamayi's blessings at the inauguration. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said holistic healthcare has been a priority of his government that has done more work in the health sector than in the previous decades.

“Over 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being set up in the country, of which 1.25 lakh have already started functioning,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
in Chandigarh on Wednesday | pti

In his address to a gathering after inaugurating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PM Modi said good healthcare did not mean just four walls of a hospital.

“The country wants a system that cares for the poor, saves them from illness and provides affordable treatment,” he said.

“People need not be scared of cancer. I know many people who have defeated it,’’ said the PM, adding the government was working on opening at least one medical college in each district of the country.

“There were less than 400 medical colleges in the country before 2014. Since then around 200 new medical colleges have been opened,” said the PM.

“Our focus is on six aspects, including preventive healthcare, offering services in rural areas, establishing medical colleges in cities, increasing the number of paramedical staff, introducing new technologies and ensuring availability of cheap medicines,’’ the Prime Minister said.

The cancer centre that the PM inaugurated will offer services to 1.5 lakh people.

“In Chandigarh, people from remote areas of Himachal Pradesh come to the PGIMER for treatment. In Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh, an AIIMS has been built and over here a big facility for cancer treatment is available now,’’ he said.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancer.

The centre is built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Union Department of Atomic Energy.

The hospital will act as a tertiary care centre to patients not only from Punjab but also from J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp