Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed

The infiltration attempt was foiled near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

Representative Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The terrorists tried to sneak into this side of the LoC near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, they said Srinagar-based PRO, Defence, Col Emron Musavi said an operation was launched following input from the Army's intelligence agencies about a possible infiltration bid along the LoC.

"On the afternoon of August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators.

Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the (infiltration) attempt at 7 am on August 25,” he said.

Col Musavi said terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and rainfall and low clouds to infiltrate.

"The contact with the terrorists was established at about 8.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed," he said.

The spokesman said the detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 pm and the bodies of three terrorists, two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores were recovered.

"Indian Army's successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan's nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in J-K,” he said.

The use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of the Army's operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J-K, Col Musavi said.

Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri.

