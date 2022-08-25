Issue of freebies should be decided by elected representatives, not judiciary: Venkaiah Naidu 

Home Nation

A debate has started in the country over freebies being given by some state governments as it could have serious implications on the economy.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and former VP Venkaiah Naidu at the launch of the book 'A New India' by Arun Jaitley. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Joining the debate on freebies, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday the issue should be decided by elected representatives and not by the Supreme Court or judiciary.

The former Vice President said these days a lot of issues like anti-defection and freebies are being discussed and people taking the matter to the courts.

"(For) Interpretation of law one can go to court but what law needs to be done, what policy has to be formulated that is in the domain of Parliament and political parties," he said.

Naidu stressed that it is not for the Supreme Court or the judiciary as these issues should be decided by the people in power because people elect them.

"I do have a strong opinion about freebies because what is freebie first of all has to be defined. What are the finances of states and centre has to be kept in mind and promises made and performances," said the former Vice President.

He said such issues should be widely debated before reaching any conclusion.

"You don't have budgetary provision, you don't have sound economy but you want to give left and right. That's why the three-line mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Reform, Perform and Transform -- is very very important," Naidu added.

Naidu was speaking at the launch book 'A New India' by Arun Jaitley. The book is a compilation of selected writings between 2014-2019 by the late Arun Jaitley. Jaitley, the first finance minister of the Modi government, died on August 24, 2019, at the age of 66 years.

