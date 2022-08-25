Home Nation

Jharkhand: Woman gang-raped in Khunti district, four detained

The incident took place near Govindpur railway station on the night of August 22 and the victim lodged a police complaint the next day.

Published: 25th August 2022 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KHUNTI: Four people were detained in connection with the gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Govindpur railway station on the night of August 22 and the victim lodged a police complaint the next day.

The four were detained for questioning on Wednesday.

"On the statement of the victim, an FIR was registered against unknown persons. Four men have been detained in this regard and they are being interrogated," Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

The woman, a resident of Simdega district, had come to Govindpur to meet a relative.

A man had befriended her and took her to various places in Karra on his motorbike before returning to the railway station.

He called up his friends who reached the place and all of them raped her, according to her statement given to the police.

A medical examination of the woman was conducted on August 23, the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp