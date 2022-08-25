Home Nation

'Just keep watching': Nitish's jibe at BJP as Grand Alliance bags Bihar Council chairman's post

Thakur, a third-term MLC, who had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, was elected unopposed.

Published: 25th August 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: JD(U) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the legislative council in Bihar.

Thakur, a third-term MLC, who had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, was elected unopposed.

The post had been vacant since May 2017 when the tenure of Awadhesh Narain Singh, the last chairman of the Upper House, ended.

The then Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid, also of the JD(U), presided over the House till the end of his term in 2020 when Singh, a BJP MLC, was made acting chairman.

The special session, convened after the 'Mahagathbandhan' assumed power in the state, was also marked by BJP MLC and former minister Samrat Chaudhary becoming the leader of the opposition in the Upper House.

Using the opportunity, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reacted to the CBI searches on leaders of the RJD, his new allies in power, with an eloquent reticence.

"Ye sab dekhte na rahiye aap log, kya hota hai (just keep watching as things unfold)", was the CM's reply when journalists asked him about the raids that took place on Wednesday, hours before his government faced a trust vote.

Raids were conducted at many places in Bihar and Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to the period when RJD president Lalu Prasad was the minister for railways.

Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Deputy CM, had denied that his family had stakes in an under-construction shopping mall in Gurugram that was among the more than a dozen premises raided by CBI sleuths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devesh Chandra Thakur JDU Nitish Kumar BJP
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp