'Just keep watching': Nitish's jibe at BJP as Grand Alliance bags Bihar Council chairman's post

By PTI

PATNA: JD(U) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the legislative council in Bihar. Thakur, a third-term MLC, who had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, was elected unopposed. The post had been vacant since May 2017 when the tenure of Awadhesh Narain Singh, the last chairman of the Upper House, ended. The then Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid, also of the JD(U), presided over the House till the end of his term in 2020 when Singh, a BJP MLC, was made acting chairman. The special session, convened after the 'Mahagathbandhan' assumed power in the state, was also marked by BJP MLC and former minister Samrat Chaudhary becoming the leader of the opposition in the Upper House. Using the opportunity, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reacted to the CBI searches on leaders of the RJD, his new allies in power, with an eloquent reticence. "Ye sab dekhte na rahiye aap log, kya hota hai (just keep watching as things unfold)", was the CM's reply when journalists asked him about the raids that took place on Wednesday, hours before his government faced a trust vote. Raids were conducted at many places in Bihar and Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to the period when RJD president Lalu Prasad was the minister for railways. Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Deputy CM, had denied that his family had stakes in an under-construction shopping mall in Gurugram that was among the more than a dozen premises raided by CBI sleuths.