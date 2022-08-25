Home Nation

Man serving life along with ex-DU Prof Saibaba detected with swine flu, hospitalised

Narote, Saibaba and four others were sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2017 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for Maoist links.

Published: 25th August 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

hospital-medical-health

Image for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A man convicted along with former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for Maoist links has been detected with swine flu and has been hospitalised, an official said on Thursday.

Nagpur Central Jail inmate Pandu Narote had high fever on August 20 and was subsequently detected with swine flu, Deputy Superintendent Deepa Aage told PTI.

He is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital here, the Deputy SP said.

Narote, Saibaba and four others were sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2017 under various sections of the UAPA dealing with conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation and support to a terrorist organisation.

Narote was held along with two others from Aheri in Gadchiroli in August 2013.

Saibaba was held in May 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GN Saibaba UAPA Act Pandu Narote Swine flu
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp