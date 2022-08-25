NTA aims to announce CUET-UG exam result within 10 days of last exam: UGC chief

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ‘targeting” to declare the CUET-UG exam result within 10 days of the last exam date, said Prof M. Jagadish Kumar.

The sixth and final phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 202, which began July 15, will finally end on August 30. The final phase, which was scheduled because exams were cancelled due to technical glitches, began on August 24.

“We are targeting to announce the CUET-UG results within 10 days of the last exam,” Kumar told this newspaper when asked when the results of the debut CUET-UG will be announced.

He also said that the exams held on August 24 and 25 “went off well” on both the days.

According to officials, the NTA is expected to declare the CUET-UG 2022 results online in the form of a scorecard.

Candidates can download their CUET 2022 scorecard from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in once it is released.

The CUET-UG exam was earlier slated to end on August 20. However, due to repeated technical glitches, administrative and logistical problems, especially during the second phase of the exam held from August 4 to 6), led to cancellations.

The exam is being conducted at 489 exam centers located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. Over 14 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CUET exam, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

Of the total 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase (July 15,16,19 and 20), while 1.91 lakh students appeared in the second phase (August 4,5 and 6) and 1.91 lakh during the third phase held on August 7, 8 and 10.

In the fourth phase, which was held on August 17,18 and 20, 3.72 students appeared for the exam, while in the fifth phase (August 21,22 and 23), 2.36 lakh students appeared for the exam. In the last phase, 2.86 lakh students are set to take the exam scheduled for August 24,25, 26 and 30.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

