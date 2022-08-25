Home Nation

NTA aims to announce CUET-UG exam result within 10 days of last exam: UGC chief

Over 14 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CUET exam, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

Published: 25th August 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Students

(Representational Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ‘targeting” to declare the CUET-UG exam result within 10 days of the last exam date, said Prof M. Jagadish Kumar.

The sixth and final phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 202, which began July 15, will finally end on August 30. The final phase, which was scheduled because exams were cancelled due to technical glitches, began on August 24.

“We are targeting to announce the CUET-UG results within 10 days of the last exam,” Kumar told this newspaper when asked when the results of the debut CUET-UG will be announced.  

He also said that the exams held on August 24 and 25 “went off well” on both the days.

According to officials, the NTA is expected to declare the CUET-UG 2022 results online in the form of a scorecard.

Candidates can download their CUET 2022 scorecard from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in once it is released.

The CUET-UG exam was earlier slated to end on August 20. However, due to repeated technical glitches, administrative and logistical problems, especially during the second phase of the exam held from August 4 to 6), led to cancellations.

The exam is being conducted at 489 exam centers located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. Over 14 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CUET exam, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

Of the total 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase (July 15,16,19 and 20), while 1.91 lakh students appeared in the second phase (August 4,5 and 6) and 1.91 lakh during the third phase held on August 7, 8 and 10.

In the fourth phase, which was held on August 17,18 and 20, 3.72 students appeared for the exam, while in the fifth phase (August 21,22 and 23), 2.36 lakh students appeared for the exam. In the last phase, 2.86 lakh students are set to take the exam scheduled for August 24,25, 26 and 30.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Testing Agency CUET-UG exam Common University Entrance Test
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp