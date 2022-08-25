Home Nation

Pegasus row: Committee finds malware 5 out of 29 phones, not clear if Pegasus

It also noted that it appeared from the report submitted by the committee that the Government of India wasn’t cooperative. 

Published: 25th August 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court noted that five out of 29 phones had some malware issues while hearing the Pegasus spyware case on Thursday.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said, "So far as technical committee reports are concerned it appears 29 phones were given to the committee and they have found some malware...5 out of 29 phones had some malware, but not saying if it was due to Pegasus."

It also noted that it appeared from the report submitted by the committee that the Government of India wasn’t cooperative. 

The report of Justice Raveendran has recommended enhancing and improving the cyber security of citizens, establishing mechanisms for citizens to raise grievances and setting up private agencies that investigate the offences. 

In October 2021, the apex court in a batch of petitions filed by petitioners who alleged to be direct victims of the Pegasus attack appointed a Technical Committee comprising three-member under the supervision of Justice RV Raveendran.

The committee had to look into the allegations of unauthorised surveillance using Pegasus. The court had asked the committee to submit the report after a thorough enquiry expeditiously. 

On May 20, the top court after considering the technical committee’s interim report granted the committee more time to submit its final report. 

“The technical committee is directed to expedite examination of the Mobiles/Devices received by it, preferably within a period of four weeks and submit a report to the learned Overseeing Judge. The learned Overseeing Judge is requested to send the report as early as possible,” the bench in its order had said.

(With inputs from ENS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court pegasus spyware case Pegasus
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp