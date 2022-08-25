Pregnant women clutch on JCBs, autos to deliver in flooded MP

Anurag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: In the Neemuch district which borders Rajasthan, a pregnant woman in acute pain was rescued from the Rawatpura village with the help of a JCB machine, as the ambulance couldn’t take the woman to the nearest healthcare facility owing to floods in a river. With no option left, the woman was rescued with the help of the JCB machine arranged by the local administration and police under the supervision of the Manasa BJP legislator Madhav Maru. A pregnant woman is carried to a health facility in a JCBHowever, 900 km away in Barua village of Teothar block of Rewa district, another pregnant woman wasn’t as fortunate as the pregnant woman of Neemuch district. The woman delivered the baby in an auto-rickshaw, owing to a delay in reaching the Community Health Center due to rain-damaged roads. According to reports from Rewa district, the woman was to be taken to Chakghat Community Health Centre (CHC) on Sunday. The on-duty ASHA worker had reportedly made a call for Ambulance, but it couldn’t arrive owing to the bad conditioned road, after which the family was forced to take the pregnant woman in an auto-rickshaw to the CHC, but she delivered the baby in the auto-rickshaw only, on way to the government health facility through the awful road. The video of the incident has gone viral over social media. In the state capital Bhopal, the state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja shared a video of a pregnant woman being carried to a health facility on the shoulders of residents of Minapura village in the Berasiya area on Monday. The video showed the villagers shouldering the pregnant woman covered with a plastic sheet and walking over a flooded nullah after placing an iron grill to create a temporary bridge over it.