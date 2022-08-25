Home Nation

Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Unemployed youths, who are above 18 years of age and facilitate the station managers and their juniors to concentrate better on train operations instead of being engaged in ticket sales.

Published: 25th August 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a time when the Modi-led government has to face an onslaught from Opposition on unemployment issues, the railway has decided to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’(STBs)  initially for the ‘E’ category of stations, located in non-suburban areas.

This is being done with an aim to provide earning opportunities to unemployed youths, who are above 18 years of age and facilitate the station managers and their juniors to concentrate better on train operations instead of being engaged in ticket sales.

The railway has started appointing the STBSs at many non-suburban E-category stations under the Gorakhpur division of North Eastern Railway in UP as a pilot basis for one year.  

According to official sources, an STBS will be selected after proper scrutiny of their application at the divisional level.

The railway division will provide space, power connection and other basic necessities to STBSs. 

The railways operate with 13,169 passenger trains and 8,479 freight trains plying 23 million passengers  But the selected STBS will have to deposit money depending on the category of  concerned railway station for which appointment is made to sell the unreserved and platform tickets.

The STBS will not only sell unreserved tickets for train journeys but also the platform and seasonal monthly tickets to the people on fixed amounts of commission from the railway on the total sale of tickets.

In the latest decision, the railway has added that the appointment of STBKs would be made at those stations also where the provision of UTS-cum-PRS facility has also been made.

“At such stations, they will be selling unreserved and platform tickets on a commission basis”, said a senior railway official.

The Rail Saga

  • There are 4,158 ‘E’ category stations in the country out of a total number of 7,349 railway stations.

  • The railways operate with 13,169 passenger trains and 8,479 freight trains plying 23 million passengers. 

  • The railways transport more than 3 million tonnes of freight every day on 68,443 km  of railway tracks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Station Ticket Booking Sewaks Railways
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp