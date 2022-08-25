SC agrees to review PMLA judgment on two aspects; issues notice 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice in the plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking review of the judgment that upheld the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The judgment had empowered ED for making arrests, conducting search and seizures and attaching proceeds of crime.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana opined that it was prima facie of the view that the issue of “not providing ECIR to the accused” and “reversal of presumption of innocence” required reconsideration.

The Court also extended the interim protection that it had granted in the batch of more than 200 petitions for a further period of 4 weeks.

Opposing the plea, SG had said, “This is not a standalone provision for our country but is as per India’s international commitments. We are a part of a larger global structure. It’ll have global repercussions.”

In the July 27 judgement against which the review was sought the Court had said that supplying of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned was not mandatory. The SC bench also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar had also observed that it was not an “ordinary offense” and that the conditions of bail under the Act were legal and not arbitrary.

Chidambaram in the petition had argued that the judgment deserved to be reviewed on grounds of grave error and was contrary to article 20 (Protection in respect for conviction of offenses) and 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution and settled principles of criminal jurisprudence.

Yesterday the bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar had agreed to hear the plea in open court.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice in the plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking review of the judgment that upheld the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The judgment had empowered ED for making arrests, conducting search and seizures and attaching proceeds of crime. The bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana opined that it was prima facie of the view that the issue of “not providing ECIR to the accused” and “reversal of presumption of innocence” required reconsideration. The Court also extended the interim protection that it had granted in the batch of more than 200 petitions for a further period of 4 weeks. Opposing the plea, SG had said, “This is not a standalone provision for our country but is as per India’s international commitments. We are a part of a larger global structure. It’ll have global repercussions.” In the July 27 judgement against which the review was sought the Court had said that supplying of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned was not mandatory. The SC bench also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar had also observed that it was not an “ordinary offense” and that the conditions of bail under the Act were legal and not arbitrary. Chidambaram in the petition had argued that the judgment deserved to be reviewed on grounds of grave error and was contrary to article 20 (Protection in respect for conviction of offenses) and 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution and settled principles of criminal jurisprudence. Yesterday the bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar had agreed to hear the plea in open court.