SC to hear on Friday plea to direct NTA to conduct additional sessions of JEE Mains exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow a petition by students who appeared for the 2nd session of JEE Mains exam held from July 25 to July 30, 2022, seeking directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct additional sessions of the national level exam.

Relief has also been sought to compensate all the affected students having their last attempt in 2022 by providing one-time relaxation of eligibility for JEE Mains 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023.

The students in the petition filed through Advocate Sumanth Nookala have argued that the technical glitches faced by them that hampered their performance should be compensated by conducting an additional session.

In the petition that is listed before the bench headed by Justice Chandrachud, students have asserted that numerous representations were made to NTA continuously since June 2022 but there was no response or public notice informing the Applicants that JEE Mains 2nd Session would be conducted again.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow a petition by students who appeared for the 2nd session of JEE Mains exam held from July 25 to July 30, 2022, seeking directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct additional sessions of the national level exam. Relief has also been sought to compensate all the affected students having their last attempt in 2022 by providing one-time relaxation of eligibility for JEE Mains 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023. The students in the petition filed through Advocate Sumanth Nookala have argued that the technical glitches faced by them that hampered their performance should be compensated by conducting an additional session. In the petition that is listed before the bench headed by Justice Chandrachud, students have asserted that numerous representations were made to NTA continuously since June 2022 but there was no response or public notice informing the Applicants that JEE Mains 2nd Session would be conducted again.