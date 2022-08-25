Snooping row: Supreme Court likely to hear Pegasus case on Thursday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India is likely to hear the Pegasus spyware case tomorrow on August 25. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana will hear the spyware case.

The court-appointed committee has submitted its report before the SC.

Earlier, SC had asked the panel to expedite its investigation into the Pegasus row with the first deadline set for May 20, and then extending time till June 20 for submission of the final report.

The Pegasus row erupted on July 18, 2021 after an international consortium of media outlets and investigative journalists reported that the phones of ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among the 50,000 that were potentially targeted by Pegasus, Israeli company NSO Group’s phone-hacking software.

