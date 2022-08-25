Transgenders to get composite healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat benefits 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transgenders will now get composite healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AY-PMJAY), which will also cover sex- reassignment surgery.

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) on Wednesday made this landmark move possible.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that a foundation has been laid for transformational reform in society.

“A landmark transformational reform in the society under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership. Transgender persons will get composite healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY,” he tweeted.

The transgenders, who hold a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for Transgender Persons, will be entitled to claim the benefit.

Now, a ₹5 lakh insurance cover will be provided per transgender beneficiary every year.

This will benefit approximately 4.80 lakh, transgender persons. Dr R S Sharma, the CEO, NHA and R Subramanyam, Secretary DoSJE, signed the MoU in the presence of Mandaviya and Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A comprehensive package, reported first by this newspaper in June, is being prepared for the transgender category, including the existing AB PM-JAY packages and specific packages (Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) and treatment).

Apart from sex-reassignment surgeries, the customized package will include hormonal therapies and laser ablation surgery.

They will also be eligible to seek treatment in any AB PM-JAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages are available. The scheme would cover all transgenders not receiving such benefits from other centres or state-sponsored schemes.

“The move, which provides special healthcare benefits to the transgender community goes beyond ensuring equality for the disadvantaged community,” said the minister.

Noting that the transgender community faces exclusion, Mandaviya said that providing healthcare services under AB-PMJAY is a significant and firm step towards an inclusive society.

The health minister said the government is working decisively not only to recognize the rights of the transgender community but has taken various systematic steps for their welfare.

The Social Justice and Empowerment minister said transformative change is happening in the country with the strong political will to implement this change.

Enumerating several steps taken by MoSJE for implementing the package of five assurances of education, life with dignity, health support, opportunities for livelihood and skill enhancement, he said these steps had been taken to ensure that marginalized and disadvantaged sections of the population can emerge from restrictive social constructs by providing them dignified life and livelihood.

