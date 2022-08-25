Home Nation

UP: Husband booked for demanding dowry, pronouncing triple talaq

Nusrat Fatima, a resident of Pipra Adai village under Khondare police station limits alleged on Wednesday that her in-laws threw her out of the house in September last year.

Published: 25th August 2022

GONDA: A 25-year-old woman has lodged a case of dowry harassment and triple talaq against her husband and mother-in-law here, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Nusrat Fatima, a resident of Pipra Adai village under Khondare police station limits alleged on Wednesday that her in-laws threw her out of the house in September last year after beating her up for dowry.

In May this year, her husband came over to her parents' house and pressured her to reconcile, to which she refused.

Following this, on the instigation by his mother, he pronounced triple talaq, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

A case was registered in this regard at the women's police station.

Further investigation is underway, the ASP said.

