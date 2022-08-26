Azad's resignation 'unfortunate', timing 'awful': Jairam Ramesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the contents of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter were "not factual" and its timing was "awful", while asserting that it was most unfortunate that it came at a time when the entire party organisation was engaged in combating the BJP on key issues like price rise and polarisation.

Congress sources said Azad's observations in the letter were more of a "personal vilification" targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference on Azad's resignation, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It is most unfortunate, most regrettable that this has happened, when the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress Party organization, across the country is engaged in confronting, combating, fighting the BJP on issues of 'mehangai (price rise)', unemployment and polarization."

ALSO READ | Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar

The entire Congress organisation in the last couple of weeks has been involved in preparing for the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally' at Ramlila Maidan on September 4, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Ramesh said.

He said 22 press conferences have been scheduled across the country on the 29th of this month and the Bharat Jodo Yatra launch will take place on September 7 from Kanyakumari.

WATCH |

Finalization of that launch is also underway and 32 press conferences have been scheduled across the country to project the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he pointed out.

"So, at a time when every Congressmen and every Congresswomen is involved in ensuring that the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally will be a success and every Congressmen and Congresswomen wants to be a Bharat Yatri, wants to walk along with Rahul Gandhi on this 3,500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is most unfortunate, most regrettable that at this point of time, we have had to read this letter, that has been released to the press," Ramesh said.

Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad.

"Content of the letter is not factual, timing is awful," he said.

Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls.

Delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of high -profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, in the recent past, Azad wrote a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi detailing his grievances.

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the contents of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter were "not factual" and its timing was "awful", while asserting that it was most unfortunate that it came at a time when the entire party organisation was engaged in combating the BJP on key issues like price rise and polarisation. Congress sources said Azad's observations in the letter were more of a "personal vilification" targeting Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a press conference on Azad's resignation, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It is most unfortunate, most regrettable that this has happened, when the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress Party organization, across the country is engaged in confronting, combating, fighting the BJP on issues of 'mehangai (price rise)', unemployment and polarization." ALSO READ | Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar The entire Congress organisation in the last couple of weeks has been involved in preparing for the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally' at Ramlila Maidan on September 4, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Ramesh said. He said 22 press conferences have been scheduled across the country on the 29th of this month and the Bharat Jodo Yatra launch will take place on September 7 from Kanyakumari. WATCH | Finalization of that launch is also underway and 32 press conferences have been scheduled across the country to project the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he pointed out. "So, at a time when every Congressmen and every Congresswomen is involved in ensuring that the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally will be a success and every Congressmen and Congresswomen wants to be a Bharat Yatri, wants to walk along with Rahul Gandhi on this 3,500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is most unfortunate, most regrettable that at this point of time, we have had to read this letter, that has been released to the press," Ramesh said. Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad. "Content of the letter is not factual, timing is awful," he said. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls. Delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of high -profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, in the recent past, Azad wrote a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi detailing his grievances.