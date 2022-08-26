‘BJP action report wrong’: Gadkari warns legal action

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid rumours about BJP mulling action against Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister hit out at the “propaganda over wrongly interpreting his statements for a nefarious political purpose.”

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways has been in the news for some of his recent statements after the BJP dropped him from the party’s parliamentary board.

Gadkari has warned of legal action if “such propaganda about him continues by some media houses or political bodies.” Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Gadkari wrote: “Today, once again, efforts are being made for a fabricated campaign against me by a section of the mainstream and social media, including some persons. They have concocted my statements at public programmes without context or correct reference.” Tagging a link on YouTube of his speech, Gadkari defended himself.

“Although, I have never been disturbed by such a malicious agenda, all concerned are warned that if such mischief continues, I will not hesitate to take them to court.” He tagged it with BJP chief JP Nadda and the PMO. Party sources have reportedly told a section of the media that Sangh leaders had strongly appealed to Gadkari to “refrain from such type of statements at any event or programme aimed at creating confusion about the Modi government.” Though Gadkari’s remark did not refer directly to the government, some media houses and opposition parties have commented on the functioning of the Modi government. Gadkari at a book launch had recently said: “I am not bothered about consequences; I will do my job.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted as to why NITIN Gadkari had said like that.

