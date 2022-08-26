Home Nation

CJI Ramana hails media for cooperative in disseminating information about judiciary 

Justice Ramana was delivering his address at a function organised by SCBA in the apex court's auditorium to bid him adieu on completion of his over 16-month-long tenure as head of the judiciary.

Published: 26th August 2022

Justice N V Ramana

Justice NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Friday hailed the media for disseminating information about the judiciary and termed it as an 'active partner' in the collaborative project of strengthening the judicial system.

Justice Ramana, who succeeded S A Bobde on April 24, 2021 as the CJI, was delivering his address at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the apex court's auditorium to bid him adieu on completion of his over 16-month-long tenure as head of the judiciary.

"The media has been extremely cooperative in disseminating the information about the judiciary. You share the equal burden of dispelling myths and notions. I thank you for being an active partner in this collaborative project of strengthening the judiciary," the outgoing CJI said.

"I thank each one of the journalists who have been covering the proceedings of the Supreme Court diligently, efficiently, and instantly," he added.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

