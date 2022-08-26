'Have to maintain regularity of exam': SC on plea seeking additional attempt for IIT JEE Mains 2022

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain petition(s) by students who appeared for the 2nd session of JEE Mains exam held from July 25th to July 30th, 2022 seeking directions to the National Testing Agency to conduct additional sessions of the national level exam.

“There has to be some regularity. Everyone wants to rush the court. We have to maintain the regularity of the examination,” Justice Chandrachud the presiding judge of the bench said while granting liberty to the petitioners to withdraw.

“Let the exam (IIT JEE (Advanced)) happen on Sunday. We don’t want to interfere,” the judge further added.

During the hearing, the bench also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and JB Pardiwala expressed displeasure with students preferring appeal against Delhi HC’s order of refusing to grant the students relief of additional attempt.

“Only because Sher Shah Suri road is a km away, everything from DHC comes here. From Ernakulum, no one is able to come here. Why should you have luxury of everyone coming to SC?” Justice Chandrachud said.

The students in one of the petitions filed through Advocate Sumanth Nookala had argued that the technical glitches faced by them that hampered their performance should be compensated by conducting an additional session.

In the petition students have asserted that numerous representations were made to NTA continuously since June 2022 but there was no response or public notice informing the Applicants that JEE Mains 2nd Session would be conducted again.

Relief was sought also to compensate all the affected students having their last attempt in 2022 by providing one time relaxation of eligibility for JEE Mains 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023.

