Home Nation

In a first, Supreme Court live streams proceedings

The proceeding of the bench headed by CJI N V Ramana will be live streamed through a webcast portal. Incumbent Ramana is to demit office Friday.

Published: 26th August 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court Friday is live streaming proceedings.

The proceeding of the bench headed by CJI N V Ramana will be live streamed through a webcast portal. Incumbent Ramana is to demit office Friday.

"Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon'ble Chief Justice's Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 am onwards shall be lives streamed through the NIC webcast portal," a notice said.

The top court in 2018 allowed live streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like "sunlight" which is the "best disinfectant".

It had said as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases which are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench should be live streamed.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had earlier suggested that live streaming of important cases in the Chief Justice's court can be started on a pilot basis.

The Attorney General had said the process can be adopted in other courtrooms depending on the success of the pilot project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court live apex court CJI CJI N V Ramana
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp