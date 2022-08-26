Home Nation

India favours inviting Zelensky at UNSC for virtual address

Russia opposed this move and China abstained. But because it was a procedural matter it did not count as a veto.

Published: 26th August 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo | AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India along with 12 other members, has voted in favour of a procedural matter at the UN Security Council (UNSC) for inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak via a remote link. 

Russia opposed this move and China abstained. But because it was a procedural matter it did not count as a veto. 

At the beginning of the meeting Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nbenziz raised an objection to Zelensky’s video link arrangement and demanded that he come in person to the council chamber and ask for the vote. however, the major voted for Zelensky speaking remotely.

The MEA said that India has not voted against anyone, but only supported Zelensky to speak virtually. this is the third time that Zelensky will be speaking remotely, and we have only supported the move to permit him to do so and not voted against anyone,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

During the course of the meeting, India's Permanent Representative at the UNSC Ruchira Kambo said, "We continue to carefully follow developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.  India attaches high importance to ensuring the safety and security of these facilities as any incident involving nuclear facilities could potentially have disastrous consequences for public health and the environment.’’

The UNSC meeting took place on a day that Ukraine celebrated as its independence Day and also six months since the conflict began on February 24th. After the vote, when Zelensky spoke via video link, he warned that the world’s security depended on how Russia’s invasion was handled. “it is on the territory of Ukraine that the world’s future will be decided,” Zelensky said, “our independence is your security”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine war UN Security Council Volodymyr Zelensky
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp