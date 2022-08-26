Lobbies, favourite names do rounds as Congress set to elect president

By Express News Service

As it becomes clear that a non-Gandhi will lead the Congress, intense lobbying has begun for the top job with several names doing rounds amid reports that the elections may be pushed back from scheduled dates.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he is not ready to lead the party and that has brought in the names of several senior party leaders as probable for the top post. Sonia Gandhi has said that she can’t continue due to her health and there is the possibility that someone from outside the Gandhi family will be given the responsibility.

While the name of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is doing rounds after he met Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday and that he was asked to take up the responsibility. He has denied it and sources said that he would not easily agree to it keeping in mind that the elections are due in Rajasthan next year.

Senior party leaders such as Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Meira Kumar, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Kamal Nath are among other prominent names in the fray for the top post. However, there is yet to be a consensus on who can lead the party keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party is witnessing an interesting powerplay as the deadline for conducting organisational elections for the post president is drawing near. the party is witnessing groups of sorts over the issue, with several camps lobbying for their leaders.

There is said to be a Rahul camp comprising Rahul loyalists. there is also said to be a Priyanka camp of those who believe that she is cut out for the job, and also an anti-Rahul camp is being rumoured to be active. Leaders who do not approve of the adhocism in the party are watching closely whether there is an attempt to select a puppet for the post of the party president. In case a non-Gandhi but a Gandhi Yes-man/woman is pitched for the post, there could be a contest on the cards with others throwing their hat in the ring.

Congress leaders say that the date could be stretched by a couple of days but it is unlikely that there would be another long extension to the poll dates. So, if nobody comes up to file the nomination for the party president’s post, could the status quo prevail?

