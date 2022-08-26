Home Nation

Mirwaiz barred from visiting Jamia to offer Friday prayers

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019, a day before abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo | AP)

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A week after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said detained separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was a free man and there were no restrictions on his movement, Mirwaiz was again not allowed to offer Friday prayers and barred by police from moving out of his residence, where he is under house arrest since August 4, 2019.

In the afternoon, Mirwaiz attempted to move out of his Nageen residence in a vehicle. However, the policemen deployed outside his residence intercepted the vehicle near the gate and did not allow Mirwaiz to move out.

Mirwaiz told the police officials why they were stopping him as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has announced that “I am a free man and there are no restrictions on my movement. I have been in detention for three years and now that Lt Governor has said I am free, I want to visit Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers. People at Jamia Masjid are waiting for me”.

“For three years, you have placed me under house detention. When the statement about my release was made at the highest level, only then I am leaving the house and want to offer Friday prayers at Jamia. Infact Lt Governor had said the policemen deployed around my house will facilitate my visit. Is this what you are facilitating?,” he said adding, “I don’t know why I have been detained for over three years”.

A police officer told Mirwaiz that it is an issue of security and a decision would be taken after the security review is completed.

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019, a day before abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories.

“You are not only violating my human rights but also violating my religious rights by not allowing me to offer Friday prayers,” Mirwaiz said. “Nobody is allowed to meet me. I am unable to meet my close relatives and people. Many of my relatives died during these three years and I could not attend their funerals”.

In Jamia Masjid, people were carrying pictures of Mirwaiz with slogans, “Stop Telling Lies, Release Mirwaiz” and demanded his release.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last week told BBC that Miwaiz has neither been arrested nor is under house detention and no restrictions have been placed on his movement.

“Mirwaiz has not been stopped from going out.  For his safety, the security men are deployed around his house and directions have been given that if he moves out, security should be provided to him and there should be no restrictions,” Sinha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Mirwaiz Friday prayers
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp