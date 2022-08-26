Mirwaiz barred from visiting Jamia to offer Friday prayers

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A week after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said detained separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was a free man and there were no restrictions on his movement, Mirwaiz was again not allowed to offer Friday prayers and barred by police from moving out of his residence, where he is under house arrest since August 4, 2019.

In the afternoon, Mirwaiz attempted to move out of his Nageen residence in a vehicle. However, the policemen deployed outside his residence intercepted the vehicle near the gate and did not allow Mirwaiz to move out.

Mirwaiz told the police officials why they were stopping him as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has announced that “I am a free man and there are no restrictions on my movement. I have been in detention for three years and now that Lt Governor has said I am free, I want to visit Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers. People at Jamia Masjid are waiting for me”.

“For three years, you have placed me under house detention. When the statement about my release was made at the highest level, only then I am leaving the house and want to offer Friday prayers at Jamia. Infact Lt Governor had said the policemen deployed around my house will facilitate my visit. Is this what you are facilitating?,” he said adding, “I don’t know why I have been detained for over three years”.

A police officer told Mirwaiz that it is an issue of security and a decision would be taken after the security review is completed.

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019, a day before abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories.

“You are not only violating my human rights but also violating my religious rights by not allowing me to offer Friday prayers,” Mirwaiz said. “Nobody is allowed to meet me. I am unable to meet my close relatives and people. Many of my relatives died during these three years and I could not attend their funerals”.

In Jamia Masjid, people were carrying pictures of Mirwaiz with slogans, “Stop Telling Lies, Release Mirwaiz” and demanded his release.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last week told BBC that Miwaiz has neither been arrested nor is under house detention and no restrictions have been placed on his movement.

“Mirwaiz has not been stopped from going out. For his safety, the security men are deployed around his house and directions have been given that if he moves out, security should be provided to him and there should be no restrictions,” Sinha said.

SRINAGAR: A week after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said detained separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was a free man and there were no restrictions on his movement, Mirwaiz was again not allowed to offer Friday prayers and barred by police from moving out of his residence, where he is under house arrest since August 4, 2019. In the afternoon, Mirwaiz attempted to move out of his Nageen residence in a vehicle. However, the policemen deployed outside his residence intercepted the vehicle near the gate and did not allow Mirwaiz to move out. Mirwaiz told the police officials why they were stopping him as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has announced that “I am a free man and there are no restrictions on my movement. I have been in detention for three years and now that Lt Governor has said I am free, I want to visit Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers. People at Jamia Masjid are waiting for me”. “For three years, you have placed me under house detention. When the statement about my release was made at the highest level, only then I am leaving the house and want to offer Friday prayers at Jamia. Infact Lt Governor had said the policemen deployed around my house will facilitate my visit. Is this what you are facilitating?,” he said adding, “I don’t know why I have been detained for over three years”. A police officer told Mirwaiz that it is an issue of security and a decision would be taken after the security review is completed. Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019, a day before abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories. “You are not only violating my human rights but also violating my religious rights by not allowing me to offer Friday prayers,” Mirwaiz said. “Nobody is allowed to meet me. I am unable to meet my close relatives and people. Many of my relatives died during these three years and I could not attend their funerals”. In Jamia Masjid, people were carrying pictures of Mirwaiz with slogans, “Stop Telling Lies, Release Mirwaiz” and demanded his release. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last week told BBC that Miwaiz has neither been arrested nor is under house detention and no restrictions have been placed on his movement. “Mirwaiz has not been stopped from going out. For his safety, the security men are deployed around his house and directions have been given that if he moves out, security should be provided to him and there should be no restrictions,” Sinha said.