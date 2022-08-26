Home Nation

SC seeks Centre's response over plea of students who fled Ukraine seeking to continue medical education

Students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine prayed to direct the States to admit them to Indian medical universities in equivalent semesters and recognize their foreign medical qualification.

Published: 26th August 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice in petition(s) filed by students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine seeking permission to continue their medical education in India. 

The bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath sought response from the Centre and National Medical Commission (NMC) and deferred the hearing for September 5, 2022. 

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Ravi Sikri appearing for one of the petitioners had relied on the report which was submitted by the Lok Sabha Committee on External affairs that had recommended the Ministry of Health and Family welfare to consider allowing private universities to enroll the returnee students in private medical colleges. 

The students in the petitions where they had also prayed to direct the States to admit them to Indian medical universities in equivalent semesters and recognize their foreign medical qualification said that their education had come to a standstill. 

Interestingly, the SC bench headed by Justice Gupta had earlier this year asked NMC to chalk out some measures for helping these students to complete their courses and training.

TAGS
Students War-torn Ukraine National Medical Commission NMC
