Home Nation

Security meet on Jammu and Kashmir calls for timely probes

The security review took place in the backdrop of attacks on security personnel, infiltration bids and killings in the Union Territory.

Published: 26th August 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) did not go up sharply in Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level meeting held here on Thursday to review the security situation in the Union Territory stressed timely and effective investigation.

The security review took place against the backdrop of attacks on security personnel, infiltration bids and killings in the Union Territory. Three infiltrators were killed by security personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kamalkote sector of Uri on Thursday.

There were three infiltration attempts from across the border in the last four days, including one at the Pallanwala sector on August 23. On August 21, soldiers deployed in the Jhangar sector of Rajouri’s Naushera spotted the movement of two to three terrorists on the Indian side of the LoC and challenged them, the officials said.

Today’s meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Secretary Ajay Bhalla, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior intelligence, army and police officials, decided that all the agencies involved in counter-terrorism operations “should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigations”.

While this was the first meeting on security in J&K after the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra that ended earlier this month, Shah impressed upon the officials that the “terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign…requires to be dismantled”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act J & K security situation Line of Control
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp