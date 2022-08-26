Security meet on Jammu and Kashmir calls for timely probes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) did not go up sharply in Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level meeting held here on Thursday to review the security situation in the Union Territory stressed timely and effective investigation.

The security review took place against the backdrop of attacks on security personnel, infiltration bids and killings in the Union Territory. Three infiltrators were killed by security personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kamalkote sector of Uri on Thursday.

There were three infiltration attempts from across the border in the last four days, including one at the Pallanwala sector on August 23. On August 21, soldiers deployed in the Jhangar sector of Rajouri’s Naushera spotted the movement of two to three terrorists on the Indian side of the LoC and challenged them, the officials said.

Today’s meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Secretary Ajay Bhalla, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior intelligence, army and police officials, decided that all the agencies involved in counter-terrorism operations “should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigations”.

While this was the first meeting on security in J&K after the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra that ended earlier this month, Shah impressed upon the officials that the “terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign…requires to be dismantled”.

