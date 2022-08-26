Home Nation

Seven districts flooded as rain batters Rajasthan

The final phase of the monsoon is wreaking havoc in large parts of Rajasthan, with seven districts facing a flood-like situation.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Kota district on Thursday | PTI

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The final phase of the monsoon is wreaking havoc in large parts of Rajasthan, with seven districts facing a flood-like situation.

Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi Karuli and Dholpur districts are the worst affected, where around 10,000 people are being evacuated by NDRF, SDRF, and the Civil Defence Army.

Intensive and widespread rain has been lashing the desert state, and normal life has been crippled in the last few days. In the Kota division, over 6,000 people have had to leave their homes in the last three days.

Many villages have become islands, and the rise in water levels in the Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvati and Parvan rivers has led to numerous houses getting washed away. The opening of the gates of the Kota barrage also caused flooding in more than 20 colonies. About 5 lakh cusecs of water were released from the barrage. 

In Baran, the excessive water that came from Madhya Pradesh has caused widespread damage. The water level in the Chambal river in Dholpur is flowing 15 metres above the danger mark. About 120 villages situated on the banks of the Chambal river have been hit. District Collector Anil Kumar Agarwal said after the rains in Madhya Pradesh, more water is coming into the catchment area of the Gandhi Sagar dam.

The district administration has started relief and rescue operations with the help of the Army and SDRF. Food and medicines are being supplied to those stranded, and livestock are also being evacuated to safer places. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Kota and Bundi on Thursday. “There has been extensive damage to crops and a lot of houses have collapsed. I will hold a special survey to assess the damage,” he said. “The local administration, SDRF, NDRF, and Civil Defence Army have done a good job. Despite the floods in nearly 10 districts, it is a matter of relief that there have been no casualties,” he added.

Heavy rain has broken many records in the state this year. Rajasthan has received 582.74 mm of rain till Aug. 24 this year, in contrast to the average rainfall of 428.65 mm it gets in this time period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Floods
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp