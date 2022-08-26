Seven districts flooded as rain batters Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The final phase of the monsoon is wreaking havoc in large parts of Rajasthan, with seven districts facing a flood-like situation.

Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi Karuli and Dholpur districts are the worst affected, where around 10,000 people are being evacuated by NDRF, SDRF, and the Civil Defence Army.

Intensive and widespread rain has been lashing the desert state, and normal life has been crippled in the last few days. In the Kota division, over 6,000 people have had to leave their homes in the last three days.

Many villages have become islands, and the rise in water levels in the Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvati and Parvan rivers has led to numerous houses getting washed away. The opening of the gates of the Kota barrage also caused flooding in more than 20 colonies. About 5 lakh cusecs of water were released from the barrage.

In Baran, the excessive water that came from Madhya Pradesh has caused widespread damage. The water level in the Chambal river in Dholpur is flowing 15 metres above the danger mark. About 120 villages situated on the banks of the Chambal river have been hit. District Collector Anil Kumar Agarwal said after the rains in Madhya Pradesh, more water is coming into the catchment area of the Gandhi Sagar dam.

The district administration has started relief and rescue operations with the help of the Army and SDRF. Food and medicines are being supplied to those stranded, and livestock are also being evacuated to safer places.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Kota and Bundi on Thursday. “There has been extensive damage to crops and a lot of houses have collapsed. I will hold a special survey to assess the damage,” he said. “The local administration, SDRF, NDRF, and Civil Defence Army have done a good job. Despite the floods in nearly 10 districts, it is a matter of relief that there have been no casualties,” he added.

Heavy rain has broken many records in the state this year. Rajasthan has received 582.74 mm of rain till Aug. 24 this year, in contrast to the average rainfall of 428.65 mm it gets in this time period.

