Home Nation

SIT summons Sukhbir in 2015 Faridkot firing case

Badal was the deputy CM-cum-home minister in SAD-BJP government when incidents of desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing on protestors took place at Kotkapura in Faridkot district

Published: 26th August 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A Special Investigation Team has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on August 30 for questioning in the 2015 police firing on a crowd in a desecration case.
Badal was the deputy CM-cum-home minister in SAD-BJP government when incidents of desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing on protestors took place at Kotkapura in Faridkot district.

The SIT had questioned Badal in June last year for the same incident. Many senior SAD leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema and NK Sharma had gone to the institute to show support for the leader.

The SIT, led by Additional DGP LK Yadav, had earlier questioned former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the case. Badal, however, said he was yet to receive the notice and promised he would cooperate in the probe. “The Congress and the current AAP government have played politics over the issue,” he said.
The notice came days after the Faridkot district and sessions court said the proceedings in the Behbal Kalan firing case will not move further in the trial court until the charge sheet in the Kotkapura firing case is filed by the SIT.

This will be the first time during the AAP regime when Badal will be quizzed in the Kotkapura firing case. Two SITs have earlier questioned him thrice in this case. The SIT led by Additional DGP LK Yadav, which was formed last year in May, had questioned Badal the following month. Another SIT formed earlier under former IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who is now an AAP MLA, had questioned him in November 2018.

Saini was removed as the Punjab DGP by then CM Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 following incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent violence in which the police was accused of excesses that left two people dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2015 police firing Firing SAD Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp