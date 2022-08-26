Home Nation

Six Jammu and Kashmir Congress members quit party after Azad

GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Choudhary Mohd Akram, and RS Chib have resigned from the Congress.

After veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress on Friday, at least six more members of the party including former legislators in Jammu and Kashmir quit in "support" of Azad.

These included G.M. Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Muhammad Akram.

"The new president of JKPCC is now alone. We are all with Azad Sahib. He gave new medical colleges and districts to J&K during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He sat on Dharna for restoration of August 4, 2019 position in J&K. He has rendered great service to the people of J&K and we are all with him," Saroori told reporters while announcing his resignation.

Another senior Congress leader, Salman Nizami said: "Azad Sahib has made reasons for his resignation clear in his 5-page resignation letter. I have been a ground level worker of the Congress for the last 15 years. We have all resigned from Congress in support of Azad Sahib."

Former J&K minister R.S. Chib has also resigned from the party.

In the days to come more Congress leaders from J&K are likely to resign after which Azad is expected to launch a new party that would be headed by him and would participate in the Assembly elections.

