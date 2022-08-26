Home Nation

Six of family found dead at home in village near Ambala

In a note, Sukhwinder alleged that two officials of the company he worked at were forcing him to give Rs 10 lakhs which he could not arrange, they said.

Published: 26th August 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

AMBALA: Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in a village near Ambala City on Friday morning, police said.

The dead were identified as Sukhwinder Singh (34), his wife Reena (28), their daughters Aashu (5) and Jassi (7), father Sangat Ram (65) and mother Mahindro Kaur (60), they said.

Aashu's birthday fell on August 26.

Station House Officer (Naggal) Manish Kumar said some locals from Balana village informed police about the incident in the morning.

While Sukhwinder was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room, the other family members were lying unconscious, he said.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

Police said a suicide note from Sukhwinder was also recovered.

In the note, Sukhwinder, who worked at a private company in Yamunanagar, alleged that two officials of the company were forcing him to give Rs 10 lakhs, which he could not arrange, they said.

He also mentioned the names of the two officials in the note, they said.

Police suspect that Sukhwinder poisoned his family before hanging himself.

The cause of the deaths will be clear after the post-mortem examination, they said.

Meanwhile, the autopsy was conducted in the Ambala City hospital and the bodies were handed over to relatives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said it seems five members of the family were strangled but the real reason of the death will be clear after the autopsy report arrives.

He said Sukhwinder is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself in the house.

Jassi, one of the daughters of Sukhwinder, was a student of Class 3, while the other was studying in LKG.

On the complaint of a relative of Sukhwinder Singh, the Sadar police station in Ambala City has registered a case against the two people linked to an automobile dealer of Yamunanagar whose names were mentioned in the suicide note.

Police said both accused are being interrogated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambala Haryana Family Deaths
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp