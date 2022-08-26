Six of family found dead at home in village near Ambala

By PTI

AMBALA: Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in a village near Ambala City on Friday morning, police said.

The dead were identified as Sukhwinder Singh (34), his wife Reena (28), their daughters Aashu (5) and Jassi (7), father Sangat Ram (65) and mother Mahindro Kaur (60), they said.

Aashu's birthday fell on August 26.

Station House Officer (Naggal) Manish Kumar said some locals from Balana village informed police about the incident in the morning.

While Sukhwinder was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room, the other family members were lying unconscious, he said.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

Police said a suicide note from Sukhwinder was also recovered.

In the note, Sukhwinder, who worked at a private company in Yamunanagar, alleged that two officials of the company were forcing him to give Rs 10 lakhs, which he could not arrange, they said.

He also mentioned the names of the two officials in the note, they said.

Police suspect that Sukhwinder poisoned his family before hanging himself.

The cause of the deaths will be clear after the post-mortem examination, they said.

Meanwhile, the autopsy was conducted in the Ambala City hospital and the bodies were handed over to relatives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said it seems five members of the family were strangled but the real reason of the death will be clear after the autopsy report arrives.

He said Sukhwinder is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself in the house.

Jassi, one of the daughters of Sukhwinder, was a student of Class 3, while the other was studying in LKG.

On the complaint of a relative of Sukhwinder Singh, the Sadar police station in Ambala City has registered a case against the two people linked to an automobile dealer of Yamunanagar whose names were mentioned in the suicide note.

Police said both accused are being interrogated.

AMBALA: Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in a village near Ambala City on Friday morning, police said. The dead were identified as Sukhwinder Singh (34), his wife Reena (28), their daughters Aashu (5) and Jassi (7), father Sangat Ram (65) and mother Mahindro Kaur (60), they said. Aashu's birthday fell on August 26. Station House Officer (Naggal) Manish Kumar said some locals from Balana village informed police about the incident in the morning. While Sukhwinder was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room, the other family members were lying unconscious, he said. They were taken to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said. Police said a suicide note from Sukhwinder was also recovered. In the note, Sukhwinder, who worked at a private company in Yamunanagar, alleged that two officials of the company were forcing him to give Rs 10 lakhs, which he could not arrange, they said. He also mentioned the names of the two officials in the note, they said. Police suspect that Sukhwinder poisoned his family before hanging himself. The cause of the deaths will be clear after the post-mortem examination, they said. Meanwhile, the autopsy was conducted in the Ambala City hospital and the bodies were handed over to relatives. Deputy Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said it seems five members of the family were strangled but the real reason of the death will be clear after the autopsy report arrives. He said Sukhwinder is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself in the house. Jassi, one of the daughters of Sukhwinder, was a student of Class 3, while the other was studying in LKG. On the complaint of a relative of Sukhwinder Singh, the Sadar police station in Ambala City has registered a case against the two people linked to an automobile dealer of Yamunanagar whose names were mentioned in the suicide note. Police said both accused are being interrogated.