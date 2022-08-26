Home Nation

UGC asks students not to take admission in Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam

The UGC said Bible Open University of India is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

Published: 26th August 2022 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday asked students not to take admission in Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, describing it as a ‘self-styled institution’, which may jeopardise the career of the students. Kavita (300)

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the UGC, which had earlier issued a warning to the self-styled university following a complaint for functioning as a "University" without authority and for issuing Bachelor, Master and PhD Degrees to students.

The UGC said that it has come to their notice that Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is offering various degree courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

Citing section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, the UGC said it stipulates that the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees.

The UGC said Bible Open University of India is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

Also, no institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "University" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.

“Therefore, the general Public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above mentioned self-styled institution, taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardize the career of the students,” the notice said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University Grants Commission UGC Bible Open University
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp