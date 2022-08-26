UGC asks students not to take admission in Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday asked students not to take admission in Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, describing it as a ‘self-styled institution’, which may jeopardise the career of the students. Kavita (300)

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the UGC, which had earlier issued a warning to the self-styled university following a complaint for functioning as a "University" without authority and for issuing Bachelor, Master and PhD Degrees to students.

The UGC said that it has come to their notice that Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is offering various degree courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

Citing section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, the UGC said it stipulates that the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees.

The UGC said Bible Open University of India is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

Also, no institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "University" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.

“Therefore, the general Public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above mentioned self-styled institution, taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardize the career of the students,” the notice said.

