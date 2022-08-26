Home Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as "fake", maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

The commission warned students against taking admissions in these universities.

Published: 26th August 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 “self-styled” universities, eight in Delhi alone, fake and warned students that they are not empowered to confer degrees.

The other “self-styled” universities which were declared fake were from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh.

In a public notice, the UGC on Thursday said, “Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree.” In Delhi, eight such fake universities were found.

These are All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Alipur, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, 
Rajendra Place, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Sanjay Enclave, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Rohini.

After Delhi, four “self-styled” universities in Uttar Pradesh were declared fake by the UGC.
These are Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad, National University of Electro complex Homeopathy, 
Kanpur, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Aligarh, and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow.

The other such universities are from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. In Karnataka, Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, GokaK Belgaum and St. John’s University, Kishanattam in Kerala were declared fake.

‘Dubious institutes’

