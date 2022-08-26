UP govt decides to do away with free distribution of ration through PDS

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to do away with the distribution of free rations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The state government had been distributing free rations to family ration card holders for the last two years since the pandemic. Moreover, the ongoing distribution of free rations under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna would continue till September.

So far around 15 crore beneficiaries having Antyodaya card and family ration card had been getting free rations twice a month. Significantly, the BJP reaped the benefit of free ration scheme in the 2022 assembly elections.

As per the official sources, reverting back to the older system, the ration card holders will have to shell out Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 3 per kg for rice while taking the ration for the month of July. The distribution of the food grains for the month of July would be done between Aug 25 and 31.

“However, one kg each of refined oil, salt and gram being given by the NAFED would continue to be free of cost,” said Additional Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Anil Dubey.

Now, the Antyodaya cardholders will get a total of 35 kg of foodgrain comprising 14 kg of wheat and 21 kg of rice per card, while the family ration card holders will get five kg food grain per unit, comprising two kg wheat and three kg of rice at the rate of Rs 2 per kg and Rs 3 per kg respectively.

In UP, the total beneficiary units of family ration card holders are 14.97 crore and units of Antyodaya card holders are 1.31 crore.

