Home Nation

UP govt decides to do away with free distribution of ration through PDS

In UP, the total beneficiary units of family ration card holders are 14.97 crore and units of Antyodaya card holders are 1.31 crore.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

PDS rice

Image for representation

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to do away with the distribution of free rations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The state government had been distributing free rations to family ration card holders for the last two years since the pandemic. Moreover, the ongoing distribution of free rations under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna would continue till September.

So far around 15 crore beneficiaries having Antyodaya card and family ration card had been getting free rations twice a month. Significantly, the BJP reaped the benefit of free ration scheme in the 2022 assembly elections. 

As per the official sources, reverting back to the older system, the ration card holders will have to shell out Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 3 per kg for rice while taking the ration for the month of July. The distribution of the food grains for the month of July would be done between Aug 25 and 31.

“However, one kg each of refined oil, salt and gram being given by the NAFED would continue to be free of cost,” said Additional Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Anil Dubey.

Now, the Antyodaya cardholders will get a total of 35 kg of foodgrain comprising 14 kg of wheat and 21 kg of rice per card, while the family ration card holders will get five kg food grain per unit, comprising two kg wheat and three kg of rice at the rate of Rs 2 per kg and Rs 3 per kg respectively.

In UP, the total beneficiary units of family ration card holders are 14.97 crore and units of Antyodaya card holders are 1.31 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh government NFSA National Food Security Act NAFED
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp