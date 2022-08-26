Home Nation

US journalist Angad Singh deported from Delhi airport to New York, claims family

Singh has produced a series of documentaries on the Covid-19 pandemic in India as also on the farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Angad Singh.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: American journalist Angad Singh was deported to New York soon after he landed here on Wednesday night, his mother claimed in a Facebook post.

Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said.

"My son, an American citizen who travelled 18 hours to Delhi to visit us in Punjab, was deported. Put in the next flight back to New York," Kaur said.

"They did not give a reason. But we know it is his award-winning journalism that scares them. It is the stories he did and the stories he is capable of. It is the love for his Motherland that they can't stand. It is the cutting edge reporting of Vice News that gets to them," Kaur claimed.

Singh has produced a series of documentaries on the Covid-19 pandemic in India as also on the farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Singh's coverage of the deadly Delta wave of the pandemic last year earned him an Emmy nomination. There was no immediate official comment on Singh's deportation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angad Singh New York Journalist Vice News Covid-19
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp