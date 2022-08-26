'Zorawar' is India's answer to increased armoured threat on the Northern borders

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Realising the protracted threat along the northern borders with China and the induction of the enemy's technologically modern "state of art" tanks, the Indian Army is pushing for 'Project Zorawar'. Zorawar will be the name of the Light Tanks which they want to be manufactured indigenously.

Sources in the security establishment said, "A lightweight agile platform with a high power to weight ratio with substantial firepower, protection, surveillance and communication capabilities is essential to provide the Indian Army the versatility to execute operations in varying terrain against diverse threat and equipment profile of the adversaries. An Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT) offering capability for multiple employment options along with niche technologies is therefore an operational imperative."

Indian Light Tank is required to address sector specific operational requirements, the source added. "The Indigenous Indian Light Tank aptly named 'Zorawar' will be designed to operate from High Altitude Area, the marginal terrain to the Island territories and will be highly transportable for rapid deployment to meet any operational situation," he said

"Zorawar will have niche technologies to include Artificial Intelligence, Drone integration, Active Protection System, High Degree of Situational Awareness, '' he added.

Zorawar Singh Kahluria was the famed Military General of Dogra King Gulab Singh and was adept at mountain warfare.

The in-principle approval has been granted, General Staff Quality Requirement (GSQR) is prepared and the project will be put up before the government to accord the approval, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) in September.

The reasons that led to genesis of indigenous Light Tank

With the standoff beginning in May 2020 and the Chinese People's Liberation Army mobilising more than 50000 troops with their arms and equipment have triggered the defence planners to not only fill the gaps in the weapon profile but also to enhance the technology.

But the plan is reposed in the prognosis of the situation which remains that, "This increased threat on the Northern Borders is likely to remain a threat in the foreseeable future."

"The recent experiences along the Northern Borders" which "have shown that armour equipment profile is one of the most prominent factors in defining operational capability of the land forces." The adversaries have inducted a large number of technologically modern, 'State of Art' tanks employed operationally as a mix of medium and light tanks with high power to weight ratios.

The Indian Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary and thereby forcing the adversary on a back foot.

"However, these tanks were primarily designed for operations in plains and desert terrain and have their own limitations when employed in High Altitude Areas. They face a similar handicap when employed in marginal terrain of Rann of Kutch." Added the sources.

While the Indian Army has MBT Arjun which is around 60 tonne, T-90 around 48 and T-70 around 45 tonnes, Zorawar will be 25 tonnes with a margin of 10 percent. Such vehicles weighing 20-25 tonnes are called light tanks, those between 30-50 the medium tanks and above 50 are heavy. The medium and heavy tanks have limitations of mobility, transporting them.

It is therefore an operational necessity to procure Light Tanks to overcome the limitations faced by medium battle tanks and equip the Indian Army for all contingencies in High Altitude Area (HAA), marginal terrain and island territories besides its utilisation in the plains, semi-deserts and deserts.

The adversity which the world supply chain has experienced in the defence related component supply due to the Russia-Ukraine war, has impacted both manufacturing and sustenance of the foreign fleet of tanks that India is presently holding. Therefore, it is essential to design and develop the "Light Tank" indigenously for the Indian Army.

The plan is to keep the equipment profile of tanks in the Indian Army versatile and flexible with a mix of medium and light platforms.

Indian Army has long experience of using light tanks

The Indian Army has the experience of successfully employing Light Tanks as Force Multipliers in all previous battle engagements in the past viz. Stuart Tanks of 254 Indian Tank Brigade in Battle of Kohima in World War II, at Naushera, Jhangar, Rajauri and most successfully at Zojila in the Indo-Pak war 1947-48, AMX-13 tanks at Chushul and Bomdila in 1962, AMX-13 tanks at Chammb in 1965 and the amphibious PT-76 light tanks in 1971 with the PT-76 tanks leading the race to Dacca. The AMX-13 and PT-76 tanks were phased out in the 1980s, where after the focus of Indian Army shifted primarily to the Western Borders resulting in the conversion of PT-76 units to T-72 profile. The requirement of a Light Tank capability which had proved to be a battle winning factor in mountainous and riverine terrain in the past in the Indian Army had been projected on numerous occasions since 1982.

