Home Nation

Allahabad High Court reserves order on bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas

The bail plea is being heard in the court of Justice D K Singh. Moving the plea, Abbas had said he was innocent and victimised due to political vendetta.

Published: 27th August 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case.

The bail plea is being heard in the court of Justice D K Singh.

Moving the plea, Abbas had said he was innocent and victimised due to political vendetta.

Opposing the plea, the state counsel argued that the arms and cartridges recovered from him were made of metal, and metallic items are not used in sports.

The special MP-MLA Court on August 24 had declared him an absconder in the case.

It was alleged in the FIR that Abbas obtained a gun license from Lucknow and later he got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased many arms at the changed address.

Police had filed a charge sheet against him on December 24, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Abbas Ansari Mukhtar Ansari
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp