'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Centre asks NDRF to opt for India-made equipment

NEW DELHI: In an effort to boost self-reliant India initiative, the Centre has directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to go for indigenous equipment used during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies.

Be it CBRN equipment or Alpha contamination monitor, the Centre has directed the force to procure indigenous equipment.

Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs has recently carried out several rounds of meetings with the NRDF pertaining to “indigenisation of equipment used for Disaster Management”.

Further, the ministry has also reviewed certification of domestically manufactured equipment being used by NDRF for CBRN emergencies.

NDRF, which was formed on this day in 2006, is a specialised, multi-skilled, humanitarian force in India, which has been playing a crucial role in the country’s disaster management and community awareness.

