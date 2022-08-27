Home Nation

'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Centre asks NDRF to opt for India-made equipment

Be it CBRN equipment or Alpha contamination monitor, the Centre has directed the force to procure indigenous equipment.

Published: 27th August 2022

A team of NDRF personnel rescue 14 villagers stranded in the rainwater since Friday in Cheeturu village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district. (Photo | Express)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Sumit Kumar Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In an effort to boost self-reliant India initiative, the Centre has directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to go for indigenous equipment used during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies.

Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs has recently carried out several rounds of meetings with the NRDF pertaining to “indigenisation of equipment used for Disaster Management”.

Further, the ministry has also reviewed certification of domestically manufactured equipment being used by NDRF for CBRN emergencies.

NDRF, which was formed on this day in 2006, is a specialised, multi-skilled, humanitarian force in India, which has been playing a crucial role in the country’s disaster management and community awareness.

